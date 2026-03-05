Industrial Scientific Acquires Aeroqual

Industrial Scientific, a division of Fortive Corporation, dedicated to ending death on the job, announced it has acquired Aeroqual.

This is a strategic move that accelerates Industrial Scientific’s worker safety vision and bolsters its portfolio of safety sensing technology offerings.

“For more than 40 years, our mission has been to end death on the job,” said Andreas Schmid, president at Industrial Scientific. “The addition of Aeroqual’s expertise in real-time air quality monitoring is a natural extension of that mission. Together, we will provide customers with integrated tools and insights that make safety more seamless and deeply embedded in their workflows. This acquisition reflects our commitment to innovation - both through organic development and strategic partnerships. Together, we’re building a future where every worker returns home safely.”

Aeroqual is a global leader in real-time environmental monitoring hardware and software solutions, providing its customers with highly-accurate data gathering, deep reporting and analysis, and industry-leading service. The Aeroqual team is consistently recognized for its deep industry knowledge and long-standing relationships with customers – attributes that align perfectly with Industrial Scientific’s long-term growth strategy.

Incentrum Group served as financial advisor to Aeroqual throughout the process.