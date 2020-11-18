InduMar celebrates one year at new headquarters

Indumar Products Inc.'s new headquarters is located at 2230 West Governors Circle in Houston.

InduMar Products Inc. recently had its first anniversary in its newly renovated, 16,000-square-foot headquarters located at 2230 West Governors Circle in Houston. The new facility is more than twice the size of its former location to accommodate the company's growth.

The multi-use facility houses the company's current and future employees as well as increased capacity for raw and finished goods inventory, production and packaging, laboratory and testing, and shop fabrication for continued growth.

For more information, visit www.indumar.com, email sales@indumar.com or call (713) 977-4100.