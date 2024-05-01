Hunter, INEOS join forces to drive sustainability through Project ONE

Hunter, a pioneer in specialized modular construction, has formed a groundbreaking partnership with the renowned global chemical leader, INEOS.

This collaboration is set to drive sustainability in the industrial sector, marked by Hunter’s significant contract to supply blast-resistant modular substations, control room and local equipment rooms for INEOS’ ambitious Project ONE in Antwerp, Belgium.

Project ONE stands as a pioneering effort committed to addressing climate change through the reduction of carbon emissions and the promotion of environmentally responsible practices. Commencing its initial construction phase in Q2 of 2022, INEOS envisions the plant to be operational by the end of 2026. Hunter’s commitment to sustainability extends to its blast-resistant construction, ensuring the safety of individuals, operations and valuable assets. This is particularly crucial in areas susceptible to industrial blasts, extreme weather conditions and potential ballistic impacts.

