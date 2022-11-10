Hunter Buildings’ leasing division is now Hunter Onsite

Hunter Buildings’ leasing business, acquired by Crossplane Capital in April 2022, is now operating as Hunter Onsite (HunterOnsite.com).

This new, separately managed company launches with an established, industry-leading brand reputation as it continues to rent facilities manufactured by Hunter Buildings, which are renowned for quality and safety.

Rapid rental fleet expansion is underway. Hunter Onsite already serves a long list of petrochemical and industrial companies and other entities which protect personnel and equipment in high-risk areas. Its BRB rental fleet includes single modulars, multi-unit complexes and specialty units, such as permit buildings, restrooms and tool cribs.

“This is an exciting time to emerge as a stand-alone, specialized temporary facilities company. We have a single focus on growing our rental business across existing and new markets,” states Rodney Shrader, Hunter Onsite’s new chief executive officer (CEO). “Our clients trust in the quality of our temporary facilities and highly-skilled team to provide blast-resistant solutions to meet their specific requirements. We look forward to working in partnership with these existing, as well as new, clients to achieve the highest level of safety and productivity.”

With the backing of its ownership group, Hunter Onsite is strategically positioned to play a defining role in the development and deployment of BRB facilities across numerous industry sectors as regulatory requirements and use cases continue to evolve.