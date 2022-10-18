Heritage Environmental Services inducted into the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame

Heritage Environmental Services, Inc., will be inducted into the 2022 Indiana Manufacturers Association's (IMA) Hall of Fame on October 19, 2022, in Indianapolis, at the Biltwell Event Center.

Heritage Environmental Services was chosen from a select group of Indiana candidates for its the positive achievements and contributions to the industry, as well as an ongoing commitment to its employees and area community.

"As one of the largest environmental services companies, we're proud to employ over 1,400 people – many from within the state of Indiana where we are headquartered," said Ali Alavi, Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and General Counsel for Heritage Environmental Services. "We support business and manufacturing communities in Indiana and across the country through our commitment to sustainability as we work to find innovative ways to transform our customers' wastestreams into valuable products."

"The Indiana Manufacturers Association instituted the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame Awards in 2015 to help bring awareness and recognition to the many positive contributions of Hoosier manufacturers," said IMA President and CEO Brian Burton. "We congratulate Heritage Environmental Services for their outstanding work and continued dedication to making Indiana a manufacturing powerhouse."

As the most manufacturing-intensive state in the nation, Indiana is the number-one wage payer and employer of Hoosiers. Additionally, manufacturing continues to be the number-one job creator in Indiana.

With over 50 years of experience, Heritage Environmental Services works to help customers manage their hazardous and non-hazardous waste management needs, from transportation, treatment, and disposal to training and emergency response. Heritage Environmental services is proud to provide sustainable methods for managing waste that support Indiana communities and help keep the environment safe and clean.