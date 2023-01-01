Heritage Environmental inducted into Hall of Fame

Heritage Environmental Services Inc. was recently inducted into the 2022 Indiana Manufacturers Association’s (IMA) Hall of Fame in Indianapolis.

Heritage was chosen from a select group of Indiana candidates for its positive achievements and contributions to the industry, as well as an ongoing commitment to its employees and local community.

“As one of the largest environmental services companies, we’re proud to employ over 1,400 people, many from within the state of Indiana where we are headquartered,” said Ali Alavi, EVP of Regulatory Affairs and general counsel for Heritage Environmental Services. “We support business and manufacturing communities in Indiana and across the country through our commitment to sustainability, as we work to find innovative ways to transform our customers’ waste streams into valuable products.”

“The Indiana Manufacturers Association instituted the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame Awards in 2015 to help bring awareness and recognition to the many positive contributions of Hoosier manufacturers,” said IMA President and CEO Brian Burton. “We congratulate Heritage Environmental Services for their outstanding work and continued dedication to making Indiana a manufacturing powerhouse.”

For more information, visit heritage-enviro.com.