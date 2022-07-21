HCSMRP to partner with BIC Magazine, CEM for The PRIME Expo

PASADENA, TX -- The Houston Chapter of the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (HCSMRP) has partnered with BIC Magazine and CEM Marketing and Events for The PRIME Expo at the Pasadena Convention Center, October 6, 2022, targeting Plant Reliability, Inspection, Maintenance, and Engineering professionals in the energy industry.

“We are incredibly excited to have the Houston Chapter of SMRP as a partner for the PRIME Expo,” CEO of BIC Magazine Thomas Brinsko said. “We’re looking forward to connecting people with leaders in business and industry, and learning about best practices from qualified industry professionals.”

About SMRP

The Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (SMRP) is an international organization of over 7,000 members worldwide. SMRP was formed in 1992 and has become the premier global resource for education and knowledge transfer for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals. HCSMRP was formed in 2004 and has continued to grow with affiliated members from across the Gulf Coast region. Learn more about the SMRP, Houston Chapter: https://smrphouston.org/.

About PRIME Expo

The PRIME Expo, from BIC Magazine and CEM Marketing and Events, continues the 10-year tradition of the former Plant Maintenance, Inspection and Engineering Society's PMIES Exposition and Conference by bringing together leaders in the downstream and midstream sectors to network and explore solutions to improving operations and maintenance. Learn more about The PRIME Expo: https://www.theprimeexpo.com/.