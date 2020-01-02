H+M Industrial EPC opens Woodlands office

Hand-out H+M Industrial EPC HM-Groundbreaking-Ceremony H+M Groundbreaking Ceremony Aerial View. Hand-out H+M Industrial EPC HM-Groundbreaking-Ceremony-Group-Photo H+M Groundbreaking Ceremony group photo.

H+M Industrial EPC, provider of engineering design, procurement, and construction services, recently opened a new office in The Woodlands, Texas.

The office is located at 1330 Lake Robbins Drive Suite 220, The Woodlands, TX.

The opening of this new office will allow H+M to expand its presence and capabilities to the Energy and Chemicals industries across the region.

“This is another exciting phase in the growth and expansion of H+M, allowing our team to fulfill the needs of our clients,” stated Brandon Hogan, President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC.