H+M Industrial EPC named HBJ Fast 100 finalist

H+M Industrial EPC was recently named a 2020 finalist for the Houston Business Journal's (HBJ's) Fast 100 list. This is the fifth time H+M has been named to this list by the publication.

The Fast 100 list is ranked by companywide revenue growth between fiscal year 2017 and fiscal year 2019. To qualify, companies had to be for-profit, privately held, headquartered in the Houston area, and have been in operation for at least five fiscal years by Dec. 31, 2019.

"Being named a finalist for the HBJ Fast 100 list is a great accomplishment for our team as it shows companywide growth for the previous years. We are proud of everything we have been able to achieve over those three years and look forward to seeing where we go from here," stated Brandon Hogan, president and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC.

For more information, visit http://hm-ec.com or call (281) 930-8750.