Great River Industries adopts a new brand name and identity

HBH Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Great River Industries (GRI), announced that GRI is changing its brand name and identity to TankWorx + Construction Services.

The company employs over 150 people and is headquartered in Geismar, Louisiana.

TankWorx President Dave Winnestaffer said, “This is truly an exciting time for all of us at the company. The new name and brand identity reflect who we are and position us well for the incremental growth we anticipate over the next few years. Changing a brand name and identity is a big deal. The team felt it was necessary to gain traction in the marketplace with a more focused and streamlined proposition that resonates with our customers.” He added, “The team is so energized about the new bold and clean, progressive look. No one is better at tanks and small construction than we are.”

Winnestaffer indicated that the plan is to double the business size over the next three years, bringing more opportunities for the employees and the local marketplace. He commented, “We are a fairly lean organization with an entrepreneurial mindset, a real purpose, and a vibrant culture. We believe that anything is possible and that simply taking good care of our customers will continue to propel the business forward. We have a longterm growth plan and are excited about the future growth of the organization.”

The rebrand takes effect immediately and will be supported by a very targeted trade advertising and social outreach campaign in the fall of 2025.