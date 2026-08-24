Gonzales expansion strengthens industrial support

Precision Machinery Contractors LLC recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting in Gonzales, Louisiana (25 miles east of Baton Rouge, LA), marking a new chapter in the company's growth and continued support of the region's industrial sector.

HASC Louisiana joined local leaders, industry partners and community members to recognize the milestone. Precision Machinery Contractors provides installation, repair and maintenance services for rotating equipment and turbomachinery, supporting customers across the energy and petrochemical industries.