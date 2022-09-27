GBRIA recognizes Performance for excellence in workforce development

Earlier this month, Performance Contractors was presented with the Award of Excellence at the 15th annual Craft Workforce Development Awards Banquet hosted by the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Association (GBRIA).

The Craft Workforce Development Awards are part of GBRIA’s initiative to help improve skills and promote best practices across the greater Baton Rouge region. The commendation acts as both a benchmarking and awards program to reward local education institutions and contractors who demonstrate excellence in recruitment, assessment, training, career path education, and employee retention efforts.

From left to right: Mike Creel, Trista Mabile, Terrance Mabile, Jeremy Mabile, Gabe Miller, Tammy Boudreaux, Larry Jasek, Lauren Estrada, and Darylene Pugh.

Performance was recognized with the Award of Excellence in the General Construction & Maintenance category for Division 3, which features the largest-sized contractors (ranging between 9,100,000 and 39,900,000 work hours). The area businesses who nominated contractors in this category include Air Products, Americas Styrenics, Dow, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery, ExxonMobil Polyolefins, Koura, Occidental Chemical Geismar, Shell Catalysts and Technologies, Shell Chemical, Shintech, SNF Flopam, and W.R. Grace & Co.

Upon accepting the award, Corporate Director of Risk Management, HR, Training, & Security Joel Thames reflected on what the honor means to the company. "We pride ourselves on building multi-faceted workforce development programs at Performance Contractors, and the programs that we were awarded for this year are helping us stay on the cutting edge of implementation techniques in the industry. Receiving this award eight of the last nine years just reinforces our belief that innovation in workforce development is needed in our industry and is what we plan on continuing to deliver."For Performance, the distinction represents confirmation from industry peers that our approach to educating, growing, and retaining our workforce is firmly entrenched along the proper path. Our efforts to help employees refine skill-sets and advance their careers with us are proving successful, and make up the core of our ability to continue Performance’s longstanding tradition of unsurpassed quality