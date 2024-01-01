Four Hargrove engineers named Leaders Under 40

Four Hargrove Controls & Automation engineers have been listed along with 30 other engineering professionals as rising stars of innovation in the CFE Media and Technology class of 2023 Engineering Leaders Under 40.

This achievement recognizes individuals in automation, industrial manufacturing and system integration who have made substantial contributions to the control engineering and plant engineering professions.

The four engineers representing Hargrove Controls & Automation include Matthew Bailey and Megan McIntosh from Mobile, Alabama, and Chase Beard and Elliot Miller from Atlanta, Georgia.

