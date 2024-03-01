FORTRESS, The McDonnel Group partner to create multi-hazard resistant buildings

FORTRESS Protective Buildings has partnered with The McDonnel Group on the development of a Texas control room — a blast-resistant, multi-hazard-resistant building designed to withstand jet fires, toxic gas, fragments and extreme weather.

The building is an assembly of 22 modules that are torqued and dry-packed and may be a portable or permanent structure. Once the assembly is complete, the team will install a proprietary joint system, ensuring the building is weather-tight before starting the interior buildout which will include offices, a locker room, a permit room, a break room and restrooms.

For more information, visit fortressprotectivebuildings.com.