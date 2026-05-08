Five-S Group: Q1 construction technology strides

At our company, being ambitious, innovative and efficient isn’t a tagline — it’s the standard we hold ourselves to every day.

These three uniques serve as significant pillars for how we make decisions, how we collaborate, and how we drive meaningful progress on every project we touch.

In Q1, we have made deliberate, measurable strides in integrating customized AI-powered construction technology directly into our core operations — and the results are already speaking for themselves.

From proposal management, estimating, surveying, and business development, every department is actively participating in our innovation mission. This is not a pilot program. This is not limited to one team or one project type. This is a company-wide commitment to building smarter, faster and better — and no corner of this organization will be left behind.

We have long been recognized as a leader in construction technology, and that reputation carries both pride and responsibility.

With that recognition comes the expectation that we don’t just adopt technology — we master it. Our goal is to develop each member of this team into a construction technology and AI leader in their own right, equipped with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to leverage these capabilities at the individual level.

What excites me most is watching this team rise to the challenge. The initiative, the curiosity, and the drive I have seen in Q1 tells me that we are not just keeping pace with the future of this industry — we are building it.

www.fsgrp.com

Andre Smith | PRESIDENT & CEO