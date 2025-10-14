FireDos and Orglmeister Infrared Systems announce formation of Acedes LLC to advance autonomous fire prevention systems

FireDos and Orglmeister have strengthened their long-standing partnership by forming ACEDES LLC, a new entity dedicated to advancing autonomous fire prevention solutions.

The new company builds on the proven technologies, engineering expertise, and trusted reputations of both organizations. By creating ACEDES, FireDos and Orglmeister unify their strengths under a single purpose: to deliver a streamlined, fully integrated system designed to protect high-risk environments, particularly waste and recycling operations, from the growing threat of fire.

“ACEDES represents more than an integration of products; it’s a commitment to our customers,” said Frank Preiss, Managing Director, FireDos. “By operating as one company, we can streamline support, strengthen resources, and deliver a more cohesive solution to the market. The result is faster response, greater reliability, and ultimately, safer operations.”

The companies previewed their combined system capabilities at WasteExpo 2025 in Las Vegas, where the response underscored the industry’s urgent demand for intuitive, autonomous fire prevention technologies.

ACEDES systems deliver next-generation protection through key advantages:

Early Intervention: Detects, targets, and extinguishes hot spots in waste piles long before they develop into fires—using less water, minimizing downtime, and reducing costs.

Continuous Operation: Runs 24/7 without human intervention, ensuring immediate response while allowing operators to take control at any time.

Intelligent Detection: Integrates infrared and video cameras with advanced software algorithms to eliminate false alarms caused by exhaust heat, sunlight, or reflections with reliable performance in dark or dusty environments.

Transparent Ownership: No monthly charges, hidden fees, or usage-based costs.

Proven Foundation: Backed by the combined expertise of FireDos and Orglmeister, delivering trusted, field-proven technologies in one integrated, purpose-built system for smarter fire prevention.

“At the heart of ACEDES is a simple promise: to help our customers maintain safer facilities, reduce costly disruptions, and gain confidence knowing their operations are protected around the clock,” said John McGrath, Business Development Manager, ACEDES LLC. “This is more than a new brand, it’s a dedicated partnership built around the needs of the waste and recycling industry.”

With the formation of ACEDES LLC, customers now have one dedicated partner committed to advancing fire prevention technologies and safeguarding high-risk environments.