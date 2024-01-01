Enerquip unveils upgraded office facility in Oklahoma

Enerquip Thermal Solutions recently upgraded its office space in Beggs, Oklahoma, which includes six private offices and a central meeting space allowing the team to connect and collaborate with customers, business partners and each other.

"By providing a comfortable and collaborative space, we are fostering an environment where innovative ideas can thrive, and our team can continue to make valuable contributions to our customers," said Tim Strebig, operations and facilities manager with Enerquip.

The office incorporates sustainable practices, including energy-efficient lighting, responsible waste management systems and the use of eco-friendly materials wherever possible. A new in-ground storm shelter was installed just outside the office space, providing employees a secure and protected environment during severe weather events.

For more information, visit enerquip.com.