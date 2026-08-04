Enerfab Process Solutions rebrands as Bishopric Industries and promotes Andrew Koenig to president of the re-branded organization

HBH Holdings, Inc. (HBH) announced that one of its portfolio businesses, Enerfab Process Solutions, will rebrand as Bishopric Industries.

Expand Bishopric Industries

This follows the sale of its Enerfab Power & Industrial business and subsidiaries, which will keep the Enerfab name. Bishopric Industries revives one of the company’s original names, used during its 125-year history from 1915 to 1984. Additionally, the company has promoted Andrew Koenig, formerly the Executive Vice President and General Manager, to President of Bishopric Industries.

Scott Anderson

Scott Anderson, President of HBH, said, "We are excited about the new brand that connects us to our heritage of fabrication know-how, innovation, and sustainability. Additionally, we are pleased to announce the promotion of Andy Koenig to President. His experience over the past 15 years at the company will be invaluable to the organization as we continue our rapid growth trajectory over the next few years.”

Anderson emphasized that keeping the legacy business in Cincinnati is extremely important to HBH leadership and employees. Bishopric Industries will remain headquartered in Cincinnati with ongoing operations in Natchez, Mississippi.

Andy Koening

Expand Andy Koenig

Andy Koenig, the newly appointed President of Bishopric Industries, commented, “I am truly honored to lead this great organization. We have a great team in place, and I look forward to reintroducing the Bishopric name back into the marketplace as we continue to implement our growth strategies for the future.” He added, “The Bishopric name is rooted in craftsmanship, ingenuity, and service. It reflects our pride in our history and confidence in the future we are building. We held the name for nearly 70 years, and we are excited to bring it back to life.”

Koenig commented that Bishopric Industries will continue to expand its fabrication capabilities, with a focus on advanced materials and metallurgy, custom-engineered pressure vessels, tanks, process modules, specialty fabrication, Rapid Response Fabrication program, technology-enabled operations, and global sourcing and supply chain capabilities. We are excited to continue expanding and diversifying our services as we build on our legacy offerings and respond to market demand in the future.

“Our customers increasingly rely on us not just as a fabricator, but as a strategic partner,” said Dan Creech, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Bishopric Industries. He added, “Bishopric Industries better reflects the scope, scale, and sophistication of what we deliver today and where we are headed in the future as we expand our reach into new markets, including pharmaceuticals, data centers, and aerospace.” He added, “Our industry-leading twenty-two acres of fabrication space across our Cincinnati and Gulf Coast facility in Natchez, combined with our vast craft network, allow us to scale projects quickly without sacrificing quality or safety.”

Andy Koenig concluded, “Our mission has always been to turn our customers’ toughest challenges into solutions, safely, reliably, and with top quality. That mission stays the same; it only grows stronger. Our customers will benefit from our expanded expertise and resources as we enable industries that fuel and sustain modern life, including essential chemicals, pharmaceutical production, and next-generation technologies. Bishopric Industries will be there.”