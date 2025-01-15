AFPM advocacy group EMPOWER urges action against ban on gas cars

As President-elect Trump prepares to take office, EMPOWER, the advocacy arm of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), is calling on its members to make their voices heard.

The group is asking members to send letters to the Trump transition team, urging the President-elect to prioritize the repeal of gas car bans and electric vehicle (EV) mandates on Day 1 of his presidency.

During his campaign, President-elect Trump pledged to address these policies immediately, and EMPOWER is seeking to ensure this commitment remains a priority.

How to Send Your Letter

To participate, follow these simple steps:

Highlight and copy the letter text provided below. Visit the Trump transition team’s official site at 45office.com. Fill out the form and paste the letter in the comments box. Optionally, add your own perspective to personalize the letter. Click send.

Letter Template

Dear President-elect Trump, I am a member of the U.S. oil and gas industry, and I am writing to urge you to follow through on your campaign commitment to repeal the EPA’s EV mandate and address California’s gas car ban on Day 1 of your presidency. These policies pose significant risks to our industry, the U.S. economy, and consumer choice. California’s Advanced Clean Cars II (ACCII) regulation, which phases in from 2026 to 2035, would eliminate gas and diesel vehicles from new car sales in California and 11 other states by requiring 100% of new vehicles to be “zero emission.” This excludes traditional hybrids and severely limits plug-in hybrids, forcing automakers and consumers into a one-size-fits-all solution that isn’t practical or affordable for many Americans. Similarly, the EPA’s vehicle emissions standards for model years 2027-2032 set tailpipe emissions standards so restrictive that by 2032 none of today’s gas cars, trucks, or traditional hybrids would be able to meet the standards on their own. Automakers would have no choice but to phase out most gas-powered vehicles, further limiting options for consumers. These mandates disproportionately hurt working families, small businesses, and rural communities that depend on reliable, affordable transportation. They also undermine jobs like mine and the energy independence and security your administration has championed. Please make addressing these harmful policies a Day-1 priority.

Why This Matters

Two specific policies are at the center of this advocacy campaign:

California’s Advanced Clean Cars II (ACCII)

Set to phase in from 2026 to 2035, this regulation mandates 100% of new vehicle sales in California and 11 other states to be “zero emission” by 2035. Gas, diesel, and traditional hybrid vehicles are excluded. Even plug-in hybrids will face severe limitations, with only a maximum of 20% allowed.

EPA’s Vehicle Emissions Standards (Model Years 2027-2032)

These stringent standards require average tailpipe emissions so low that no current gas-powered cars, trucks, or hybrids could meet them by 2032. Automakers would effectively be forced to cease production of most gas-powered vehicles.

The Call to Action

The EMPOWER team, led by Charlie Turner and the AFPM, believes that these policies jeopardize jobs, energy independence, and consumer choice. By engaging with the transition team, members can help ensure that addressing these issues becomes a top priority for the new administration.

Together, the oil and gas industry can advocate for policies that support energy security, economic stability, and consumer freedom.