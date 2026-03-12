EMCOR Industrial Services wins business award

EMCOR Industrial Services has been awarded the “Large Business Of The Year” by the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce for 2025, in recognition of outstanding business achievements and community involvement.

Pictured at bottom (L-R): Mandi McMillan Crowder, 2026 Texas City-LaMarque Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Board; Buddy Tucker (OIS), Edgar Rivera (OIS), John Cimina (Ltd), Norman Thornton (OIS); Dr. Greg Bonnen, Texas House of Representatives, Terri Leo-Wilson, Texas House of Representatives, and Brie Little, representing State Senator Mayes Middleton.