Dragon Industrial Wrap recognized at ISTC Safety Awards

Dragon Industrial Wrap was honored at this year’s Industrial Safety Training Council (ISTC) Safety Awards, receiving recognition in two key categories:

Sustained Performance Award – For achieving zero recordable incidents over five consecutive years.

Years Worked Award – For completing five years without an OSHA lost workday case.

These achievements highlight Dragon’s ongoing commitment to workplace safety and the consistent efforts of its Safety team and employees. The company extends its congratulations to all fellow award recipients and is proud to be recognized alongside others who prioritize safety in the industrial sector.

For more information visit dragonindustrialwrap.com.