Datanomix forms strategic partnership with Vallen

NASHUA, N.H. — Vallen will now offer the Datanomix software solution to its wide range of manufacturing customers.

Datanomix is known for its approach to production monitoring that seeks to eliminate manual data crunching and the down- time reason code approach of monitoring systems. This partnership enables Vallen to offer the Datanomix solution to industrial customers seeking improvements as part of Industry 4.0 and industrial automation initiatives.

“Several machine monitoring companies are selling basic utilization services to manufacturers today,” said Chuck Delph, CEO of Vallen. “We carefully evaluated the contenders and selected Datanomix for its true real-time job insights and ability to translate job performance to business impact. This aligns with Vallen’s mission of creating value for our customers.”

