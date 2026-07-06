Curtiss-Wright announces $80M multi-year investment to expand its operations in Cheswick, Pennsylvania

Curtiss-Wright Corporation announced an $80 million, multi-year investment to expand operations at its Cheswick, Pennsylvania facility, part of the Company’s Naval & Power segment, through a combination of internal capital investments, state support and maritime industrial base funding via the U.S. Department of War budget.

Curtiss-Wright’s Cheswick campus, which spans 118 acres, designs, manufactures, and tests advanced solutions for critical naval defense and commercial nuclear markets. As part of these investments, the company will construct two new buildings to expand manufacturing and testing capacity, improve operational efficiency, reduce lead times, and support future growth. The expansion, which began in 2025 and is supported by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Governor Josh Shapiro, is expected to create approximately 150 new jobs over the next three years while retaining more than 860 existing positions.

“This expansion strengthens our ability to meet growing customer demand in our naval defense and commercial nuclear end markets, and reinforces our commitment to the workforce and the community to ensure that Curtiss-Wright remains a critical supplier to these industries for the next decade and beyond,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Additionally, we are pleased to see the administration’s continued strong funding for naval shipbuilding, including an acceleration in maritime industrial base funding.”

“We are grateful for Governor Shapiro and the Commonwealth’s continued partnership, including their support through the PA SITES program,” said David Micha, Sr. Vice President, Curtiss-Wright Electro-Mechanical Systems.

Coordinated by the Governor’s BusinessPA team, the company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1,210,000 grant through the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) Program.

“My Administration is competing aggressively to win major investments and help drive even more economic growth across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro. “This expansion is yet another clear example of how our Economic Development Strategy is working and delivered for our Commonwealth. We’ll continue to secure – and win – more projects that create good-paying jobs, strengthen our manufacturing base, and give Pennsylvanians real opportunities to succeed and thrive."

“Curtiss-Wright’s decision to expand is great news for Allegheny County and our entire Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we’re making strategic investments that are boosting our manufacturing industry, growing companies, and making Pennsylvania a top state for business.”

"This project is a prime example of what happens when state leadership and regional execution align seamlessly. Curtiss-Wright is a vital anchor of our nuclear and defense ecosystems, working together with regional leaders like Westinghouse to power next-generation energy solutions,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development. “They play a critical role in the nuclear supply chain and their decision to invest $80 million to expand their operations in Allegheny County ensures our region remains at the forefront of critical national infrastructure. The Allegheny Conference team was proud to partner on this project with Curtiss-Wright and DCED to help navigate the path forward for this expansion. We thank Governor Shapiro and the Commonwealth for providing the vital grant and tax credit support necessary to keep global manufacturing leaders growing in Pennsylvania."

Curtiss-Wright’s facility in Cheswick, PA, is a world leader in the design, development, manufacture and qualification of the most advanced, proven and reliable critical function canned motor pumps, motors, generators, control rod drive mechanisms. It has served the commercial nuclear power industry since the first U.S. nuclear power plant was built in Shippingport, PA, and has supported the U.S. nuclear navy since the Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear-powered submarine.