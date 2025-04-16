ConTeras Industrial Group expands Gulf Coast operations by acquiring Performance Insulation Contractors

ConTeras Industrial Group, a leading national industrial and commercial soft-craft service contractor, is proud to announce the acquisition of Performance Insulation Contractors (PIC).

The acquisition marks a strategic step in expanding ConTeras Industrial Group’s footprint in the Gulf Coast region and strengthening its soft craft service capabilities for industrial clients in the region.

This acquisition supports ConTeras’ long-term strategy to diversify its customer base, broaden the end markets it serves, and enhance its service capabilities through a stronger local presence. By aligning with PIC, ConTeras gains valuable expertise, a well-established regional team, and deeper access to key customers in the Gulf Coast.

“This is an exciting opportunity that brings together ConTeras Industrial Group and Performance Insulation Contractors in a way that amplifies the strengths of both organizations,” said Adam Mohr, CEO of ConTeras Industrial Group. “By joining forces, we’re able to expand our service offerings across the Gulf Coast and deliver even greater resources to support projects and maintenance efforts throughout Texas and the surrounding region.”

“Performance Insulation Contractors and its employees are excited to become part of ConTeras Industrial Group,” said Rodney Lang, President of Performance Insulation Contractors. “We believe this acquisition will benefit everyone by making our combined companies stronger in the soft craft services we deliver. Our teams bring a depth of experience that ensures continued success and reliable execution on every project.”

Performance Insulation Contractors will continue to operate under its existing brand name, preserving the trusted reputation it has built with customers. As part of ConTeras Industrial Group, it will function as an operating business unit alongside Incorp Industries and ECRS, contributing its unique expertise and capabilities while benefiting from additional support and shared resources.

This partnership provides new opportunities for employees to grow professionally and gives customers access to a more robust, well-resourced team ready to tackle complex projects and maintenance throughout the region.