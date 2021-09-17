Construction begins on $5MM millwright training center

Representatives of the Southern States Millwright Regional Council and Southeastern Carpenters recently broke ground on a 25,000-square-foot training center near Nashville, Tennessee.

Representatives of the Southern States Millwright Regional Council (SSMRC) and Southeastern Carpenters, along with state and local officials, broke ground recently on a $5 million 25,000-square-foot training center near Nashville. The training center will be built on four acres located on Veterans Memorial Parkway, which connects to the highly visible U.S. Highway 41 in La Vergne, Tennessee. The SSMRC provided a $300,000 grant to help purchase the property and is donating approximately $300,000 worth of training equipment.

Like many other millwright training centers in the SSMRC jurisdiction, the Nashville facility will house a computer room where instructors will conduct site-specific NANTeL training for nuclear power plants.

For more information and to view a video of the groundbreaking, visit www.southernstatesmillwrights.org.