Colonial Group relocates corporate HQ to Savannah

Colonial Group, a diversified group of companies focused on the energy, chemicals, distribution and logistics industries, will relocate its corporate headquarters to the former Savannah Morning News building. built in 2003.

The newly acquired three-story office encompasses an impressive 99,000 square feet, situated on more than 17 acres. The property also includes an additional 145,000 square foot warehouse previously used as a newspaper press and distribution facility.

Renovations are expected to begin in the near term, and Colonial Group intends to relocate the majority of its local corporate personnel to the new headquarters over time.

For more information, visit colonialgroupinc.com.