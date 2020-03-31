Clough open for business

During these very challenging times, it is obvious to all of us that we are no longer in a “business as usual situation,” both at work and at home. The global and local response to COVID-19 is constantly evolving and is impacting the way we work, live and do business.

At Clough, our number one priority is the health and wellbeing of our staff and their families, and this includes continuity of employment during these uncertain times. During this time, it is especially important that everyone stays healthy. For this reason, I want to inform you that to contribute to the efforts to reduce the peak of COVID-19, as many of you have, we have asked our teams around the world to work from home where possible. This decision has been taken with the confidence that our infrastructure has the capacity to support all our people working from home and has been tested to ensure we deliver our commitment to our clients without interruptions or any reduction in productivity. Face to face meetings may have been replaced by virtual technology, engineering deliverables created within VR, however, our commitment to our clients remains intact.

Our operations continue running smoothly and safely in this new environment and we are able to maintain delivery of our full suite of services during these times. For example, 3D CAD design, modelling and drafting, process modelling and simulation, etc, are all still being executed effectively and efficiently with our teams working from home, so we are proving that we can continue to deliver our normal commitment to our clients.

COVID-19 has brought a myriad of challenges but is also giving us the opportunity to be creative and push the boundaries of what is possible. We know that you will also be working through challenges in your own businesses so let’s collaborate. We are all in this together. Clough remains open for business. Stay safe.