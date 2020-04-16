Clough completes EPC project Mont Belview, TX

Clough is pleased to announce that we have recently completed the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of the facilities and equipment for a new ethylene storage and dehydration system in Mont Belvieu, Texas. This project was successfully completed with outstanding safety results achieving Zero Harm.

Peter Bennett, Clough CEO and Managing Director said: “I’m very proud of the team that was part of this project and delivered it with Zero Harm to its people and the environment. For Clough, Zero Harm projects are no longer an aspiration but are an expectation, and this is the foundation for all Clough projects in North America.”

Martin Siddle, Executive Vice President, Clough North America said: “I am very proud to announce that this Project will be added to the growing and impressive list of Clough’s Zero Harm projects. We should all be very proud of this impeccable safety result and great milestone for our North American business.”

This project delivered over half a million work hours over 397 days and its completion signifies Clough’s first project conclusion in North America, as well as its successful establishment in the region following the February 2019 acquisition of a reputable EPC business in the United States.

