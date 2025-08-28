Cleopatra Enterprise and Management Controls Inc. announce partnership to strengthen project control and contractor cost transparency

In an era when capital-intensive industries face increasing challenges in maintaining control over project performance and contractor spending, Cleopatra Enterprise and Management Controls, Inc. (MCi) have announced a strategic partnership.

This collaboration empowers owner companies to regain control over their capital projects and turnarounds while ensuring financial transparency, cost efficiency, and accountability.

Bringing back ownership of project & cost control

Historically, owner companies have relied on EPC/EPCM contractors for estimating, project controls, and execution. While this outsourcing strategy simplifies project delivery, it often reduces transparency, limits negotiation power, and increases dependency. By joining forces, Cleopatra Enterprise and MCi offer a comprehensive, integrated solution that enables organizations to take back control.

A combined value proposition for owner companies

Together, Cleopatra Enterprise and MCi provide a seamless, end-to-end approach to project controls and contractor cost management. The partnership delivers three key benefits:

Empowering internal project controls

Cleopatra Enterprise enables companies to build in-house expertise in estimating, cost control, and budgeting. This allows organizations to challenge EPC/EPCM assumptions, negotiate from a position of strength, and make well-informed decisions throughout the project lifecycle.

Full visibility and control over contractor spend

MCi’s myTrack platform enables complete transparency in contractor cost management, ensuring owner companies maintain oversight of vendor performance, budgets, and actual expenditures. From initial estimates to final payments, organizations can track costs and mitigate financial risks.

Closed-loop accountability and cost efficiency

The integration of Cleopatra’s project controls platform with MCi’s myTrack contractor spend management system creates a robust framework for accountability. This ensures that cost control measures are in place from estimation to execution, minimizing budget overruns and driving efficiency.