CIRCON offers solution to over-booked thermal treatment market

Since 2020, the thermal treatment market for hazardous waste has seen a perfect storm of challenges.

Incinerators are overbooked, which means prices are up, capacity is down, and high taxes and non-sustainable results linger.

CIRCON Environmental offers access to a nationwide network of cement kiln operators. It's a sustainable alternative to waste management that derives power from waste — and can provide the capacity needed, now. In 2020, CIRCON sent 10,652,763 gallons of waste-derived fuels to power cement kilns. Clients achieved 35,532 tons of coal displacement, 152,280 tons of net carbon offset and 31,895 tons of landfill avoidance.

Incinerator capacity issues are expected to last up to two years. The time for better solutions like cement kiln repurposing is now.

