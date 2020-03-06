CIRCON Environmental reveals 2019 sustainability numbers

CIRCON Environmental repurposed 61,372 tons of hazardous waste into waste-derived fuel in 2019.

CIRCON Environmental has revealed its 2019 sustainability numbers. The numbers reflect the company's role in a circular economy, in which businesses no longer use a resource and dispose of the leftover waste, but instead find a new use for it as repurposed material to create a fresh lifecycle and economic benefit.

In 2019, CIRCON managed 61,372 tons of hazardous tank residual waste from cleaning operations through the company's cement kiln network. The hazardous waste was then repurposed into 10,249,124 gallons of waste-derived fuel for use as a heat source at the kilns, displacing 30,686 tons of coal that were used as a heat source and preventing 30,686 tons of residual waste ash from being landfilled.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.