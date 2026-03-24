CG thermal introduces pre-configured economizers for sulfuric acid waste-heat systems

CG Thermal announces the availability of three pre-configured economizer designs engineered specifically for sulfuric acid plant waste-heat boiler systems.

The new designs allow sulfuric acid producers to recover additional thermal energy from flue gas streams while improving reliability in one of the most corrosion-prone areas of the process.

Economizers serve as secondary heat exchangers within waste-heat boiler systems, capturing energy from flue gas typically in the 500–600°F range to preheat boiler feedwater before it enters the steam system. By recovering this otherwise lost heat, plants can improve overall thermal efficiency and reduce stack losses.

CG Thermal’s economizers incorporate design features that address common failure points found in traditional economizer equipment. These include seal-welded tubes, non-header-end pass-through tubesheets, and open louver configurations designed to eliminate stagnant zones and reduce corrosion risks within the system. The design also incorporates engineered flow ventilation to mitigate corrosive conditions within the return header box.

The three pre-configured designs are based on common sulfuric acid plant capacities, enabling faster project execution while maintaining the flexibility to accommodate plant-specific requirements.

For facilities with unique operating conditions, CG Thermal also offers fully customized economizer designs tailored to individual process parameters and plant configurations.

CG Thermal provides engineered heat transfer and process solutions for corrosive and high-temperature environments across the chemical, fertilizer, and sulfuric acid industries.

More information is available at: www.cgthermal.com.