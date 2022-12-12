CG Thermal adds Associate Process Engineer

In response to continued growth, CG Thermal welcomes Associate Process Engineer, Signe Laundrup, to the Process Systems Group.

Hailing from sunny Southern California, Laundrup is a 2021 chemical engineering graduate from the University of California, San Diego. Her background in manufacturing and research and design (R&D) will prove invaluable to the CG Thermal team, whose chief concern for every customer is problem-solving and development of systems for harsh and corrosive process streams. She is excited to bring her passion and perspective to further develop CG Thermal’s rapidly growing process engineering capabilities.

"We're in a fortunate position as an industry-leading company in our field that we get to hand-pick our talented employees. Signe's addition to the team is no exception," stated CG Thermal Senior Vice President, Greg Becherer.

Alongside the engineering team at CG Thermal, Laundrup provides complementary expertise, adding to their extensive heat/mass transfer knowledge and fabrication capabilities. This design and process acumen allows CG Thermal to deliver optimal, proven processing technology while incurring the lowest possible capital and operating expenses (CAPEX/OPEX) for the customer.