Carboline expands Canadian presence through five-year strategic growth plan

Carboline Company, a manufacturer of industrial coatings, announced that it will expand its Canadian presence in the coatings, linings and fireproofing industries and increase its focus on the renewable energy sector through a five-year strategic growth plan.

Based in St. Louis, Carboline first entered the Canadian market in the 1950s and currently has seven locations throughout the country. As part of its growth plan, the company intends to open nine new locations across Canada, two of which will be new customer training centers.

The company plans to create 35 new positions, including roles in sales, customer service, engineering sales, business development and technical service through a vigorous recruiting campaign focused on increasing industry knowledge and diversity. Carboline aims to open most of the new facilities and fill many of the new positions over the next two years.

Carboline will also embark on enhancing its supply chain and distribution processes, creating a more effective and streamlined experience for its Canadian market while ensuring customers have access to the best products available so their projects can stay on track.

“Through our strategic growth plan, we will expand our geographic reach, add new markets, expand our expertise and enhance our supply chain and distribution processes, all while strengthening our commitment to the renewable energy market,” said Carboline Canada Director Russ Nakoneshny. “Ultimately, our main goal is to provide the best possible products and experiences for our customers, and I believe this plan will allow us to achieve that.”