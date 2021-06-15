Carboline company acquires Dudick Inc. business

Carboline has announced the acquisition of the Dudick Inc. business.

Dudick is a world leader in high-performance coatings, flooring, and tank linings headquartered in Streetsboro, Ohio. For over 50 years, Dudick has provided solutions in corrosion resistance and chemical containment systems for food processing, steel production, chemical processing, pulp and paper, electronics, power, and biological research labs.

Dudick will remain a stand-alone brand within Carboline sold by both the existing Dudick team as well as the global Carboline direct sales team. Customers can expect to receive the same quality products and service they have become accustomed to with Dudick but with the additional benefit of more distribution points and an expanded team to better serve customers.

“We are excited to welcome the Dudick brand into the Carboline family. This acquisition fits into our diversification strategy by giving us an expanded product portfolio in secondary containment, flooring, and water wastewater,” said Chris Tiernay, president of Carboline.