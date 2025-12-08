Cajun announces grand opening of new Module Fabrication Facility in Iberia Parish

Cajun is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Module Fabrication Facility, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony held last week with clients, partners, local officials, and members of the Acadiana community.

The facility is now officially open and operational, marking a significant expansion of Cajun’s modular fabrication capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to efficiency, safety, and quality.

Situated on a 74-acre site with direct access to the Gulf of America and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, the new facility is purpose-built to support the transportation of even the largest modules via barge or truck. This strategic location strengthens Cajun’s ability to serve clients across the Gulf Coast and beyond.

Development includes:

• Assembly areas stabilized to 2,500 PSF • A 3,500 sq. ft. climate-controlled warehouse • 25,000 MT annual fabrication capacity • Infrastructure to support more than 600 craft professionals

“This facility represents a major milestone for our organization and a meaningful investment in the future of modular construction,” said Mike Moran, President, Cajun Industries, LLC. “With expanded capacity, improved logistics, and the support of our highly skilled craft professionals, we’re better positioned than ever to help clients reduce risk, lower costs, and accelerate project schedules.

The Module Fabrication Facility enhances Cajun’s ability to deliver controlled offsite assembly, backed by the company’s in-house design and engineering services. From conceptual planning through execution, Cajun now offers an even more streamlined and scalable approach to delivering complex projects.

Cajun extends its gratitude to the Acadiana community, Iberia Parish leadership, and industry partners who supported and attended the ribbon-cutting event. This investment is expected to drive economic growth, create new opportunities for skilled workers, and strengthen the region’s industrial capabilities.

For more information, visit www.cajunusa.com.