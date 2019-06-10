Bullard displays Mobile Experience Center in Pasadena, Texas

During the Coatings Society of the Houston Area Trade Show in Pasadena, Texas, Bullard displayed its Mobile Experience Center (MEC). The MEC offers the perfect venue to showcase Bullard's industrial product solutions. It is equipped with the latest Bullard products, such as HMX systems, HMXi systems, GenVX systems, air supply hoses, clean air boxes, carbon monoxide monitors and remote alarms, loose-fitting and full-face respirators, EVA and EVAHL powered air-purifying respirators, and Free AirÂ® pumps.

For more information, visit www.bullard.com or call (877) 285-5273.