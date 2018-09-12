Brown & Root continues to build world-class team to support expanding operations in western region

Brown & Root Industrial Services, LLC (Brown & Root), a leading provider of comprehensive industrial services and turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions, recently welcomed two industry veterans to support continued growth in the company’s Western Region operations.

Eric Balkom

Eric Balkom and Kole Ambeau will lead the regional expansion of Brown & Root’s engineering and construction businesses, respectively. The two bring a wealth of industry operational and project management expertise and will be based in the company’s Deer Park, Texas office.

“This business is about people and we continue to invest in the very best,” said Andy Dupuy, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Eric and Kole are great additions to the Brown & Root team who share our commitment to safety and operational excellence. We are pleased to have them onboard and look forward to their contributions.”

Mr. Balkom will serve as Executive Director leading Brow

Kole Ambeau

n & Root’s engineering business in the Western Region. He brings over 30 years of experience directing global engineering, procurement and construction projects and programs to the company. Previously, Mr. Balkom served in a similar capacity for a global provider of EPC services.

Mr. Ambeau will serve as Executive Director of the company’s construction activities in the Western Region. He will ensure all programs are delivered seamlessly and safely and build a best-in-class workforce to support Brown & Root’s expanding portfolio of business. Mr. Ambeau previously served as Houston Operations Manager for a national construction firm.