Brock Group opens new training and assessment center

Earlier this spring the Brock Group held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new Brock Group Craft Training & Assessment Center.

This event marks a significant development for Brock by combining all elements of the onboarding process into one facility. Now, when Brock hires a new tradesperson, that person can move right into the requisite job-specific testing and training, allowing them to meet the customers’ requirements quicker.

The move to create this one-stop, comprehensive onboarding complex was driven by the need to ensure that prospective employees experience excellent customer service throughout the hiring/onboarding processes, according to Brock. This allows the company to effectively incorporate new talent into the Brock family and get them onto the jobsite and productive in record time.

For more information, visit brockgroup.com or call (281) 807-8200.