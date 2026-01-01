Brock Group expands Industrial Services Division with new regional units

The Brock Group has expanded its Brock Industrial Services (BIS) division by creating two new regional operating units, enhancing its ability to serve and support customers nationwide.

The new structure improves local responsiveness while maintaining seamless collaboration across the Brock organization. The BIS Great Lakes Region will be based in the Chicago area, and the BIS Eastern Region will be based in the Philadelphia area. Both divisions will operate independently within their regions but will work closely together to deliver a full range of services and customer support.

