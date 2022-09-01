Brinderson achieves two years of total safety

Brinderson Construction recently achieved 24 months without a recordable incident. Brinderson’s safety excellence is the result of a dedicated team that practices safe behaviors and a strong safety culture.

Of note, Brinderson also received seven American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers awards for its 2021 safety performance. These awards recognized zero recordable incidents at:

  • Chevron, El Segundo, California
  • Chevron, Salt Lake City, Utah
  • ExxonMobil, Billings, Montana
  • Marathon, Anacortes, Washington
  • Marathon, Los Angeles, California
  • Phillips 66, Los Angeles, California
  • Phillips 66, Rodeo, California

Brinderson’s focus on safety is demonstrated by developing personnel, systems and behaviors that promote a safe work environment. This focus is consistent with the company’s values, extending from senior leadership to each and every employee.

For more information, www.aegion.com/about/our-brands/brinderson or call (714) 466-7100.

