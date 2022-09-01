Brinderson achieves two years of total safety

Brinderson Construction recently achieved 24 months without a recordable incident. Brinderson’s safety excellence is the result of a dedicated team that practices safe behaviors and a strong safety culture.

Of note, Brinderson also received seven American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers awards for its 2021 safety performance. These awards recognized zero recordable incidents at:

Chevron, El Segundo, California

Chevron, Salt Lake City, Utah

ExxonMobil, Billings, Montana

Marathon, Anacortes, Washington

Marathon, Los Angeles, California

Phillips 66, Los Angeles, California

Phillips 66, Rodeo, California

Brinderson’s focus on safety is demonstrated by developing personnel, systems and behaviors that promote a safe work environment. This focus is consistent with the company’s values, extending from senior leadership to each and every employee.

For more information, www.aegion.com/about/our-brands/brinderson or call (714) 466-7100.