Bottom Line Equipment announces major company expansion into DFW Metroplex

Bottom Line Equipment, LLC, recently broke ground on a major expansion into one of the country’s largest markets.

Bottom Line in DFW

The Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex is a hotbed of growth for the State of Texas and the United States as a whole. Construction of roads, bridges, airports, industrial facilities, and buildings of every type have been underway for years and will likely continue well into the future.

Economic expansion in the area is driving the need for infrastructure, commercial and residential development, and sprawling urban complexes. All this growth has brought with it a high demand for heavy equipment and specialty attachments.

Since Bottom Line Equipment already has multiple other established service centers spread out across Louisiana and Texas, many of their customers do business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Construction contractors, builders, excavation and demolition companies, and other trades are currently working in or expanding into the area. Bottom Line is right there with them providing access to the late model, low-hour machines and tools required to keep them up and running.

The base of Bottom Line Equipment’s DFW footprint is a 19-acre Service Center located on Interstate 380 in Greenville, Texas. This location will provide service to new and existing customers in the greater DFW Metroplex as well as other locations in North Texas, North-East Texas, and even into adjacent regions in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Company operations will include Bottom Line Pro-Fit Solutions. The new Bottom Line Pro-Fit Solutions team is comprised of highly qualified and dedicated specialists focused on delivering unique equipment and specialty attachment solutions to Bottom Line customers.

Kurt Degueyter, Bottom Line Equipment CEO stated, “We’re very excited to expand our company footprint into the DFW Metroplex, a critical component of our company’s strategic growth strategy. Our new Greenville Texas service center will provide top-tier heavy equipment and specialty attachments, as well as the superior service and support we’re known for, to all our customers working in these areas.”