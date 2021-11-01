Bollé Safety partners with SourceAmerica for U.S. assembly

Bollé Safety and SourceAmerica have teamed up to create job opportunities for people with disabilities at a nonprofit agency, New Hope, based in Texas.

Bollé Safety has partnered with SourceAmerica to assemble PPE safety eyewear in the U.S. This is the first time ever that Bollé Safety has assembled products in the U.S.

"At Bollé Safety, we are driven by a relentless commitment to enhance society as best as we can and ultimately do our part to make the world a better place," said Peter Smith, CEO of Bollé Brands Group and president of Bollé Safety. "Dating back to 1888, Bollé has always supported organizations that make a positive impact on the communities in which we operate, and as we grow and develop our business in the U.S., we're very proud to partner with SourceAmerica and New Hope to help advocate for the value of people with disabilities in the workplace and increase employment opportunities."

For more information, email Julieann.billings-riordan@bolle-safety.com or call (760) 613-8880.