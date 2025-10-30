Bilfinger expands U.S. operations with new Texas offices

Bilfinger North America, a global leader in industrial services, has announced the opening of two locations in Texas including new corporate headquarters in The Woodlands.

Bilfinger North America, a global leader in industrial services, has announced the opening of two locations in Texas including new corporate headquarters in The Woodlands. This strategic expansion will allow Bilfinger to serve industrial customers in key U.S. regions and supports the company’s continued growth in the U.S. market, where it employs more than 2,000 skilled professionals.

Bilfinger North America’s new corporate office in La Porte will support Bilfinger’s operations across US, with a focus on the Gulf Coast, a critical region for the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries. In addition, the company’s new national headquarters will relocate to Hughes Landing, one of Houston’s premier business districts, with a focus on supporting customers across the U.S. and advanced industrial solutions. Alongside three other office locations, these new offices will enhance Bilfinger’s ability to deliver its comprehensive range of services to customers nationwide.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Texas with these two new offices, which represent a significant step forward for Bilfinger in North America," said Jack Martin, President of Bilfinger North America. "This growth not only strengthens our ability to serve customers in key regions but also positions us to drive innovation and support the evolving needs of the industries we serve. I look forward to the opportunities this will bring for our team and our customers."

This expansion is part of Bilfinger’s long-term growth strategy, which includes the successful acquisition of Stork, a leading provider of maintenance, modification, and asset integrity services. The acquisition has allowed Bilfinger to significantly strengthen its capabilities in North America, enabling the company to deliver an even broader range of solutions to industrial customers.

Bilfinger provides a comprehensive range of services designed to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of industrial facilities. These include construction, maintenance, project execution, inspection, turnaround and digitalization solutions tailored to meet the needs of industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, energy, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage.

The company has recently gained recognition for its innovative Bilfinger Connected Asset Performance (BCAP) platform, which uses advanced data analytics and predictive maintenance to optimize plant performance and reduce downtime. Additionally, Bilfinger has been a key partner in supporting customers’ energy transition goals, offering solutions for decarbonization, renewable energy integration, and emissions reduction.

The company is a trusted partner for industrial customers seeking to improve performance, reduce costs, and meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving market.

To learn more about Bilfinger North America, please visit www.bilfinger.com.

About Bilfinger North America

Bilfinger North America is a leading provider of industrial services, offering construction, maintenance, project execution, inspection, turnaround and digitalization solutions to customers across the United States. With over 2,000 employees in the region, Bilfinger North America serves industries including oil and gas, chemicals, energy, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage. Bilfinger North America is part of the global Bilfinger Group, which has a legacy of over 140 years in industrial services. With a strong focus on safety, quality, and innovation, Bilfinger is a trusted partner to industrial customers worldwide.