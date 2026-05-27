Bilfinger expanding offshore workforce to meet demand

Global industrial services leader Bilfinger US, a global leader in industrial services, a global leader in industrial services, is actively expanding its offshore workforce to support growing demand across the Gulf Coast region.

Expand Bilfinger job fair

The company is hiring skilled craft professionals for immediate and upcoming offshore opportunities, reinforcing its continued investment in people and project delivery.

Bilfinger is currently seeking experienced welders, scaffold builders, riggers, rope access technicians and painters to support offshore operations. These roles will support ongoing offshore operations and upcoming project work across the Gulf Coast.

This hiring initiative reflects Bilfinger’s long-term growth strategy and focus on strengthening its workforce to meet evolving customer needs. With a strong presence in Louisiana and across the Gulf Coast, the company continues to build a highly skilled team to support both ongoing maintenance work and new project execution.

“We are continuing to grow our offshore operations and are focused on bringing in skilled professionals who are ready to contribute to safe, high-quality project delivery,” said Jack Martin.

President of Bilfinger US: “Our people are at the core of our success, and we are committed to providing opportunities for long-term career growth."

Bilfinger offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and career development opportunities within a global industrial services organization. Employees benefit from the company’s strong commitment to safety, operational excellence, and workforce development.

To support this hiring effort, Bilfinger will host an in-person hiring event where candidates can connect directly with the team, learn more about offshore roles and begin the application process.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Candidates are encouraged to attend or sign up for email alerts or visit jobs.bilfinger.com to apply.

To learn more about Bilfinger US, please visit www.bilfinger.com.

Location: Bilfinger Inc. 510 LaFlamme Rd., Broussard, LA

Download the job fair flyer here