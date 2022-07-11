Bilfinger delivers maintenance services for Evonik

Bilfinger North America and specialty chemicals company Evonik have signed a comprehensive framework agreement for the maintenance of three production facilities in Texas.

Over the next three years, Bilfinger will provide all maintenance services and turnaround support for Evonik’s plants in Deer Park, Bayport and Pasadena. Having supported Evonik in the past with the construction of its production site in Blair, Nebraska, the new order further expands the relationship between Bilfinger and Evonik in the U.S. market.

“With our highly efficient teams, tools and processes, we are perfectly positioned to help customers’ plants operate at the highest possible level of efficiency, safety and availability,” said Mike Cox, executive president of Bilfinger North America.

