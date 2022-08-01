Bilfinger awarded multi-million dollar annual offshore maintenance contract for Shell‘s Gulf of Mexico facilities

Bilfinger has been awarded a multi-million dollar annual contract for the routine mechanical maintenance scope for Shell‘s oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.

The industrial services provider will be responsible for all routine maintenance services and fabrication across Shell’s Deepwater Gulf of Mexico (GOM) fleet for a minimum of three years, with the option to extend for a further two years. Having supported most offshore providers in the US for over 35 years with maintenance, ISP (insulation, scaffolding, painting) and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) services, the new order expands Bilfinger’s services portfolio provided in the Gulf of Mexico market.

“With this major contract from our long-standing customer, Bilfinger expands its global relationship with Shell as well as its growth course in the North American offshore maintenance business,” Duncan Hall, Group COO of Bilfinger said. “Our skilled team and comprehensive one-stop maintenance services will contribute to Shell's commitment to meet growing energy demands while operating their deep-water oil and gas projects safely and minimizing their impact on the environment.”

A team from Bilfinger Inc. in North America will take over all routine mechanical maintenance-related work, including in-house piping and module fabrication, scaffolding, and rope access services, across Shell’s Deepwater GOM fleet, ensuring their safe and reliable operation. Approximately 100 Bilfinger employees will work full-time on a rotational basis, with the option to competitively bid selectively on large-scale projects.

“Bilfinger’s commitment to the highest safety standards ensures our customers from the oil and gas industries safe and reliable operational efficiency for their assets, supplying American energy today and for many years to come,” said Hall.

For decades, Bilfinger has been a leading provider of maintenance, modification, operations and inspection services to customers in the offshore oil and gas markets. Through integrated service offerings, innovative products and multi-skilled teams, the Group enhances the efficiency of assets throughout the full lifecycle, from construction to decommissioning.