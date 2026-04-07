Belzona Houston expands territory, announces acquisition of South Texas

Belzona Houston is proud to announce the official expansion of its operations into South Texas, further strengthening its position as the leading Belzona distributor in North America.

Effective January 1, 2026, Belzona Houston will assume full responsibility for sales, technical support, and service delivery across key South Texas markets, including Corpus Christi, Brownsville, Austin and San Antonio.

As the top-performing distributor in North America, Belzona Houston has built a reputation for delivering advanced repair and protection solutions backed by industry-leading technical expertise and customer support. This expansion reflects the company’s continued commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering best-in-class service to industrial clients across the region.

Belzona Houston’s capabilities extend well beyond product supply. The company operates a fully equipped training facility offering specialized programs in composite wrap systems in accordance with ASME PCC-2 standards, as well as advanced leak sealing techniques. In addition, Belzona Houston serves as an NCCER-accredited training hub, supporting workforce development and ensuring high-quality application standards across projects.

Through its sister company, BHI Coatings, customers gain access to comprehensive, turnkey solutions that include surface preparation, application, inspection, and project management. This integrated service model allows clients to streamline project execution while maintaining the highest levels of safety, compliance, and performance.

“Our expansion into South Texas represents a strategic step forward in delivering greater value to our customers,” said Breanna Remmers, Vice President of Belzona Houston. “We are not only bringing industry-leading products to the region, but also a complete network of engineering support, certified application services, and training resources that set us apart in the market.”

Belzona Houston further differentiates itself with in-house engineering support, enabling tailored repair designs and technical guidance for complex applications. The organization is also supported by a two-time AMPP award-winning contracting and engineering team, recognized for excellence in corrosion control and asset protection. Dedicated coatings inspectors are available to ensure quality assurance and compliance across all project phases.

This expansion reinforces Belzona Houston’s mission to provide innovative, reliable, and compliant solutions for maintenance and repair challenges across industries, including oil & gas, petrochemical, power generation and water/wastewater.

For more information about Belzona Houston and its expanded South Texas operations, please contact: Belzona Houston 281-585-1600 office@belzonahouston.com.

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