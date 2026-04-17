Belzona Houston expands footprint while emphasizing engineered repair solutions

Trust remains a critical factor for asset owners managing uptime and long-term equipment reliability.

For companies operating in refining, petrochemical and industrial sectors, repair strategies are often evaluated not only on performance but also on the expertise and accountability behind them.

Belzona, a manufacturer of polymeric repair materials and coatings, will mark its 75th anniversary next year. The company has grown from its origins in the United Kingdom into a global network of more than 160 distributors across 120 countries. Belzona Houston serves as a key hub within that network, supporting industrial operations along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

According to Brian Burgess, owner of Belzona Houston Inc., the company’s customer base includes facilities where downtime is closely measured and carries significant financial impact. In those environments, repair solutions are expected to be both timely and durable.

In January 2026, Belzona Houston expanded its service territory. The coverage area now stretches from Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Brownsville, Texas and inland to Del Rio, including the Texas Hill Country, the Sabine River corridor and northern Louisiana. The expansion is intended to support refining, petrochemical, oil and gas and marine operations in regions such as Corpus Christi and Victoria.

Burgess said the company’s approach emphasizes procedures and training in addition to product selection. Technical consultants are assigned to a defined group of industrial accounts, allowing them to become familiar with plant operations and identify potential issues early. This model is designed to support more tailored repair recommendations and faster response times.

Field-level engagement is a key part of that process. Carl Heinrich, a technical consultant covering facilities in Houston and Baytown, works directly with plant personnel to evaluate corrosion-related risks and gather operating data. That information is used by engineering staff to develop application procedures and determine appropriate material combinations.

Installation practices are also a focus. Some facilities maintain in-house crews trained to apply Belzona materials while others rely on BHI Coatings LLC, a sister company specializing in application services for more complex projects.

Bart Davis, a subject matter expert at BHI Coatings, noted that Belzona manufactures a broad range of purpose-built materials, including ASME PCC-2 compliant composite repair systems. He said the company differentiates itself by formulating its own materials rather than sourcing third-party epoxies, with an emphasis on both performance and field workability.

The Gulf Coast and offshore environments present additional challenges. Davis said regulatory requirements for offshore repairs are stringent, often requiring detailed engineering calculations. He noted that internal engineering teams support these efforts, including during time-sensitive situations.

Surface preparation and quality control remain central to composite repair performance. Belzona systems are tested to standards such as SSPC-SP 10 near-white metal blast cleaning and SSPC-SP 11 power tool cleaning. BHI Coatings performs surface preparation in-house and documents compliance with project specifications as part of its quality assurance and quality control processes.

Davis emphasized the importance of understanding the root cause of damage when selecting repair strategies. Rather than relying on a single solution, the company applies a combination of materials designed to address issues such as corrosion, erosion and chemical attack prior to composite wrap installation. Industry standards such as API 570, 510 and 653 allow for inspection and potential life extension of repairs when evaluated by qualified engineers.

Breanna Remmers, owner of BHI Coatings Inc., described the working relationship between Belzona Houston, BHI Coatings and asset owners as a technical partnership. She said the collaboration integrates product technology, engineering support and field execution to meet operational requirements.

To support continued growth, Belzona Houston plans to begin construction this summer on a training facility at its 20-acre site in Alvin, Texas. The facility is intended to provide hands-on instruction for contractors and reinforce application standards across its service region.

As industrial operators continue to balance cost, safety and reliability, companies in the repair and maintenance space are placing greater emphasis on engineered solutions, workforce training and consistent execution in the field.

For more information, visit belzona.com.