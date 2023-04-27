BCSP rebrands, enhances group certification

Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) has officially rebranded its Certification Sponsorship program (as it was previously called), updating the name to Certification Champions, and adding more benefits in the process.

The label continues to apply to organizations with at least five BCSP credentials linked to their company record and more clearly reflects their investment in and commitment to developing exceptional safety cultures.

“Organizations in our Certification Champions program demonstrate their emphasis on safety, health and environmental practice,” said BCSP CEO Christy Uden. “From jobsites to C-suites, these organizations are investing in their workforce and utilizing BCSP credentials to build a strong safety culture. They are champions of safety and we are proud to recognize their commitment.”

For more information, visit bcsp.org or call (317) 593-4800.